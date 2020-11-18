UK insurance firm RSA agrees to $9.4 billion takeover offer

RSA employs around 13,500 people worldwide and has about nine million customers across more than 100 countries.

Founded more than 305 years ago, RSA is one of the world’s longest-standing general insurers. Its brands, including More Than, offer personal insurance for home, car, pet and travel. The company also has a commercial insurance arm.

“RSA has provided peace of mind to individuals and protected businesses from risk for more than 300 years," said RSA Chairman Martin Scicluna. "I am confident that the values of our business, and not least our dedication to serving customers well, will be sustained as part of Intact and Tryg.”