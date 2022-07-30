ajc logo
X

UK inquiry urges immediate payouts to tainted-blood victims

National & World News
16 minutes ago
The head of an inquiry into a tainted-blood scandal that killed 2,400 people in Britain has urged the government to immediately pay survivors and bereaved partners at least 100,000 pounds ($120,000) in compensation

LONDON (AP) — The head of an inquiry into a tainted-blood scandal that killed 2,400 people in Britain urged the government to pay survivors and bereaved partners at least 100,000 pounds ($120,000) each in compensation immediately.

The government said Saturday it would consider the recommendation “with the utmost urgency.”

Thousands of hemophiliacs and other hospital patients were infected with HIV or Hepatitis C during the 1970s and 80s through tainted blood products, largely imported from the United States. The situation has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of Britain’s health care system.

Brian Langstaff, a retired judge who is chairing the inquiry, said Friday that payments to the more than 2,000 partners and survivors shouldn’t wait until his long-running probe is finished because of the “profound physical and mental suffering” caused by the tragedy.

The contaminated blood was linked to supplies of a clotting agent called Factor VIII, which British health services bought from the U.S. Some of the plasma used to make the blood products was traced to high-risk donors, including prison inmates, who were paid to give blood samples.

After years of campaigning by victims, an inquiry began in 2019. A final report is expected next year.

Three former U.K. health secretaries — Labour’s Andy Burnham and Conservatives Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock — urged the government to heed Langstaff's recommendation.

“Successive governments, which I was part of one, didn’t act as quickly as they should have, and we need to recognize this as a terrible, terrible injustice,” Hunt said.

Editors' Picks
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta18h ago
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
18h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
16h ago
‘You expect something’: Braves players trust Alex Anthopoulos at trade deadline
12h ago
‘You expect something’: Braves players trust Alex Anthopoulos at trade deadline
12h ago
Ex-director sues Fulton County Schools, alleging racial discrimination
16h ago
The Latest
Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad
10m ago
Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die
34m ago
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan
50m ago
Featured
4 times Georgians won the Powerball jackpot

Here’s how you can buy lottery tickets without leaving the house
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
15h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top