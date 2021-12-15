UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2% with widespread surging prices across a raft of goods and services, including for fuel, energy, cars, clothing and food,

The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes inflation to its highest level since September 2011. It is likely to ramp up pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates Thursday, with inflation running at more than double the bank's target of 2%.