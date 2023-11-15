UK inflation falls sharply to 4.6%, lowest level in 2 years

Inflation in the U.K. dropped sharply in October to its lowest level in two years largely because last year's steep rise in domestic energy bills dropped out of the annual comparison

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
27 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. dropped sharply in October to its lowest level in two years largely because last year’s steep rise in domestic energy bills dropped out of the annual comparison, official figures showed Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer prices in the year to October were 4.6% higher than the year before, much lower than the 6.7% recorded in the previous month.

The decline means Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to halve inflation this year has been met. Sunak made the pledge soon after becoming prime minister when inflation was more than 10%.

“I did that because it is, without a doubt, the best way to ease the cost of living and give families financial security,” he said. "Today, we have delivered on that pledge.”

The government can take comfort from the decline but the main reason why inflation has fallen in that time is because of the big interest rate increases from the Bank of England, which is tasked with meeting a target inflation rate of 2%.

Earlier this month, the bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25% and indicated that borrowing costs will likely remain at these sort of elevated levels for a while.

The Bank of England, like other central banks, raised interest rates aggressively from near zero as it sought to counter price rises first stoked by supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up food and energy costs.

Higher interest rates — which cool the economy by making it more expensive to borrow, thereby bearing down on spending — have contributed to bringing down inflation worldwide.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings5h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown
8h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

UPDATE
Fulton recount finds omitted early votes, but no effect on results
15h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
6h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden, Xi meeting is aimed at getting relationship back on better footing, but tough...
15m ago
Israeli forces raid Gaza's largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by...
38m ago
Dubai International Airport, world's busiest, on track to beat 2019 figures before virus...
51m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
10h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top