Nation & World News

UK inflation falls by more than expected in February, triggering talk of lower interest rates

Price rises in the U.K. eased by more than anticipated in February, raising expectations that the Bank of England may start cutting interest rates in the next few months
FILE - Shoppers buy food in a supermarket in London, on Aug. 17, 2022. Price rises in the U.K. eased by more than anticipated in the year to February, official figures showed Wednesday, March 20, 2024, raising expectations that the Bank of England may start cutting interest rates in the next few months. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Shoppers buy food in a supermarket in London, on Aug. 17, 2022. Price rises in the U.K. eased by more than anticipated in the year to February, official figures showed Wednesday, March 20, 2024, raising expectations that the Bank of England may start cutting interest rates in the next few months. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By PAN PYLAS – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Price rises in the U.K. eased by more than anticipated in February, official figures showed Wednesday, raising expectations that the Bank of England may start cutting interest rates in the next few months.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, fell to 3.4%, its lowest level since September 2021, from 4% in January. The agency said easing food price inflation was largely behind the fall.

The decrease was bigger than anticipated. Analysts had expected a decline to 3.6%.

Inflation is still running higher than the Bank of England's target of 2% but the direction of the move is clear. Inflation hit a high above 11% at the end of 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to sharp increases in energy costs.

The bigger-than-anticipated decline comes a day before the nine rate-setters at the bank announce their latest interest rate decision. The view in financial markets is that they will keep the main interest rate at a 16-year high of 5.25%.

The meeting minutes will be assessed to see how much thought policymakers are giving to cutting interest rates, which should feed through to lower mortgage rates.

“This notable decline is further evidence that the U.K. is fast approaching the finish line in its battle against surging inflation," said Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The Bank of England, like the Fed and other central banks around the world, raised interest rates aggressively in late 2021 from near zero to counter price rises first stoked by supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up food and energy costs.

Higher interest rates — which cool the economy by making it more expensive to borrow, thereby bearing down on spending — have contributed to bringing down inflation worldwide.

Britain's governing Conservative Party hopes that lower inflation and falling interest rates may trigger a feelgood factor ahead of a general election, which has to take place by January 2025. Opinion polls show the main opposition Labour Party way ahead and headed for a big victory over the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Senate panel backs bill piecing together several culture war issues

Credit: Alex Slitz

What Fani Willis ruling says about judge, road ahead for Fulton DA

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Another teen arrested in shooting outside McEachern High in Cobb

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta pilot sentenced for being over alcohol limit before flight
The Latest

Credit: AP

No explosives found at Seoul stadium in police search following bomb threat against...
33m ago
South Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 9 crewmembers rescued and 2 missing
55m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares follow Wall St higher as markets await a rate decision...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do