ajc logo
X

UK inflation eases, remains close to 40-year high

National & World News
49 minutes ago
U.K. inflation eased in November as gasoline and diesel prices rose more slowly than the previous month

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation eased in November as gasoline and diesel prices rose more slowly than the previous month.

The consumer price index rose 10.7% in the 12 months through November, down from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. November’s inflation rate was less than the 10.9% expected by economists.

The news comes after the U.S. on Tuesday reported a second consecutive drop in its inflation rate. U.S. consumer prices rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October.

But British officials said it was too soon to say whether inflation had peaked in the U.K., which is being slammed by high electricity and natural gas prices as winter begins to take hold.

“Some may be calling this a peak; it is, I think, too early,” Grant Fitnzer, chief economist for the ONS, told the BBC. “We’ve only seen one fall from a 40-year high, so let’s wait a few months.”

The figures will be watched closely by the Bank of England, which is meeting ahead of an interest rate decision on Thursday. The bank raised its key rate to 3% last month, the eighth consecutive rate increase in the past year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Warnock’s US Senate victory audited by Georgia election officials
10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections

Coworkers stunned after Gwinnett correctional officer gunned down in parking lot
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
9h ago

Credit: John Raby

3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Russian drone strikes damage 5 buildings in Ukraine capital
35m ago
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
38m ago
As Tigray calms, Ethiopia sees growing conflict in Oromia
53m ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
21h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
12h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top