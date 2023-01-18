UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%

Meeting that goal became easier after mild weather in Europe reduced demand for energy and cut prices for consumers and industry. Wholesale natural gas prices, which soared 10-fold during the first six months of the war in Ukraine, have fallen more than 60% from their August peak.

With inflation beginning to slow, attention is now shifting to how quickly it will return to the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Economists are particularly focused on the cost of food and services as businesses pass on their costs to consumers.

Deutsche Bank expects the U.K. inflation rate to drop by 50% this year and reach the central bank’s target around the middle of 2024.

“But inflation persistence will, we think, be the key theme for the year as central banks across the world tilt their focus more fully to core inflation, and in particular services prices,” the bank said before the December inflation figure was released.