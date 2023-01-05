UK govt urges unions to end strikes, vows to curb walkouts

The government said it hopes to sit down with union leaders to discuss evidence on pay and working conditions that will be submitted to the review bodies that oversee salaries in parts of the public sector.

Britain has seen months of strikes, including a walkout by train drivers on Thursday that scuttled journeys across the country.

Rail workers, like others who work in the public sector, say wages have failed to keep pace with the skyrocketing cost of living. Inflation in the U.K. soared to a 41-year high of 11.1% late last year, driven by sharply rising energy and food costs.

Nurses, airport baggage handlers, ambulance and bus drivers and postal workers were among those who walked off their jobs in December to demand higher pay.

Ambulance staff are set to strike again on Jan. 11 and 23, while nurses will do the same Jan. 18-19.

Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Credit: Joe Giddens Credit: Joe Giddens

Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown