UK government to invest millions on wind power, Johnson says

In a speech to the annual Conservative Party conference, Johnson said the government would invest 160 million pounds ($208 million) in ports and factories to support production of the next generation of wind turbines. That is a tiny fraction of what it will cost to reach his goal as the U.K. currently gets about one-sixth of its electricity from wind, or enough to power 18.1 million homes, according to statistics from renewableUK, an industry association.

“There is one area where we are progressing, quite literally, with gale force speed and that is the green economy — the green industrial revolution that in the next 10 years will create hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of jobs,” Johnson said in video address to the conference, which is being held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.