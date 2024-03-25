BreakingNews
LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens lays out his agenda, priorities in State of the City Address
Nation & World News

UK government set to link China government-affiliated hackers to a cyberattack on election watchdog

Britain’s government is expected to blame a string of cyberattacks targeting the U.K.’s election watchdog and lawmakers on hackers linked to the Chinese government
By SYLVIA HUI – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government is expected to blame a string of cyberattacks targeting the U.K.'s election watchdog and lawmakers on hackers linked to the Chinese government,

Officials are expected to announce Monday measures against cyber organizations and individuals affiliated with the Chinese government for an attack that may have gained access to information on tens of millions of U.K. voters held by the Electoral Commission, as well as cyberattacks targeting lawmakers who have been outspoken about the China threat.

The Electoral Commission said in August that it identified a cyberattack on its system in October 2022, though it added that "hostile actors" had first been able to access its servers since 2021.

At the time, the watchdog said the data included the names and addresses of registered voters. But it added that much of the information was already in the public domain, and that possessing such information was unlikely to influence election results.

Separately, three lawmakers, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith and a member of the House of Lords, were reportedly called to a briefing by Parliament's security director Monday over the cyberattacks.

The four politicians are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international pressure group focused on countering Beijing's growing influence and calling out alleged rights abuses by the Chinese government.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to give details in Parliament later Monday.

Ahead of that announcement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated that China is “behaving in an increasingly assertive way abroad” and is “the greatest state-based threat to our economic security.”

“It’s right that we take measures to protect ourselves, which is what we are doing," he said, without providing details.

Responding to the reports, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said countries should base their claims on evidence rather than “smear” others without factual basis.

“Cybersecurity issues should not be politicized,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. “We hope all parties will stop spreading false information, take a responsible attitude, and work together to maintain peace and security in cyberspace.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Centennial Yards

EXCLUSIVE
Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Credit: contributed

HAPPENING NOW
LIVE: Atlanta Mayor Dickens lays out his agenda, priorities in annual address

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Braves, legislature headline a busy week

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump could learn on Monday how New York wants to collect $457 million owed in his civil...
8m ago
THE LATEST
Aid groups describe an 'unimaginable' situation after visiting a packed Gaza hospital
18m ago
Storm threatens snow in the Midwest, thunder in the South. Other parts of the US dig out
27m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta