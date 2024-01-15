UK government say the lslamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and moves to ban it

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government said Monday that the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and should be banned as a terrorist organization.

Parliament will debate this week a proposal to make joining the group illegal in the U.K. under terrorism laws, the Home Office said. If approved, the ban will take effect on Friday.

The group, which is based in Lebanon but which operates in more than 30 countries including the U.S. and Canada, has organized rallies in London alongside pro-Palestinian marches in recent weeks, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. Police said that one member was seen chanting "jihad," or holy war, in a video from an October march, though officers reviewing the evidence decided at the time that no offenses were committed.