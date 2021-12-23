UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

Britain’s Conservative government this month reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues in an attempt to slow omicron’s spread.

Officials also urged people to get tested regularly and cut back on socializing. Many in Britain have heeded that advice, leaving entertainment and hospitality businesses reeling at what should be their busiest time of the year.

The government has offered grants and loans to support restaurants, bars, theaters and other venues, but many say it is not enough to stop them going under.

Rules set by the U.K. government apply in England. Other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have set slightly tighter restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs.

Javid said the British government would “keep analyzing (the) data, and if we need to do anything more, we will, but nothing more is going to happen before Christmas.”

“Despite the caution that we are all taking, people should enjoy their Christmases with their families and their friends — of course, remain cautious,” he said.

The government is hoping vaccine boosters will provide a bulwark against omicron, as the data suggests, and has set a goal of offering everyone 18 and up a third shot by the end of December.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.