UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes

But the government has angered unions with plans to make it harder for key workers to strike by setting ”minimum safety levels” for firefighters, ambulance services and railways that must be maintained during a strike.

A breakthrough on Monday appeared unlikely and unions said the talks wouldn't prevent a new nurses’ strike scheduled for Wednesday. Ambulance staff are due to walk out again next week, and junior doctors are voting on whether to strike later this year.

The strikes have added to strains on a health system already facing multiple pressures, including rising demand for care after pandemic restrictions were eased; a surge in flu and other winter viruses after two lockdown years; and staff shortages from pandemic burnout and a post-Brexit lack of European workers in the U.K.

Thousands of hospital beds are occupied by people who are fit to be discharged but have nowhere to go because of a dearth of places for long-term care. That has led to ambulances stuck outside hospitals with patients who can’t be admitted, and in turn to people with health emergencies waiting hours for ambulances to arrive.