ajc logo
X

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

File photo of Chris Heaton-Harris (left) and Chris Pincher in Downing Street, London. Britain’s government is facing another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post after a drunken incident this week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls on Friday, July 1, 2022, to expel Chris Pincher from the Conservative Party. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo of Chris Heaton-Harris (left) and Chris Pincher in Downing Street, London. Britain’s government is facing another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post after a drunken incident this week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls on Friday, July 1, 2022, to expel Chris Pincher from the Conservative Party. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

National & World News
By FRANK GRIFFITHS, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Britain’s government is facing another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post following a drunken incident this week

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government is facing another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post following a drunken incident this week, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing calls on Friday to expel him from the Conservative Party.

Chris Pincher, whose role was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament, submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday.

“I drank far too much" on Wednesday night, Pincher said in his letter. “I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologize to you and to those concerned.”

But he said he would remain as a Conservative lawmaker and continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament.

Pincher's resignation as deputy chief whip added to Johnson's woes, which have included other scandals like " partygate " and a Conservative lawmaker resigning over watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.

Johnson, who also recently survived a no-confidence vote, had just returned from the Group of Seven and NATO summits and was looking to put those embarrassments and two recent byelection defeats behind him.

British tabloid The Sun reported that Pincher groped two men Wednesday night at a private members club in London for the Conservative Party. It was the second time that Pincher quit a government whip job. In November 2017, he resigned as a junior whip after a complaint that he made an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative candidate Alex Story.

But Pincher was eventually brought back into a government position by Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018 as deputy chief whip. When Johnson took over in July 2019, Pincher was moved to the Foreign Office as a junior minister before returning to the government whips office again.

Britain's opposition Labour Party said that Johnson's government had questions to answer about why Pincher was put into the position in the first place.

“This latest episode shows how far standards in public life have been degraded on Boris Johnson’s watch,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said. "The Conservative Party is so mired in sleaze and scandal that it is totally unable to tackle the challenges facing the British people.”

Editors' Picks
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative 12h ago
Tex McIver murder conviction overturned
15h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
23h ago
Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon
6h ago
Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon
6h ago
Rights group: Palestinians torture detainees with impunity
2h ago
The Latest
Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban
5m ago
Trial for US basketball star begins in Moscow-area court
8m ago
EXPLAINER: How will R. Kelly sentence impact other trials?
12m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
22h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top