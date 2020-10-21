UK government borrowing hits record due to pandemic

“This year is clearly an exceptional year," she said. "This year clearly we should use whatever it takes to get us through. The important thing is how strong is the recovery going to be and how much, if any, of this borrowing is going to persist into the medium- and the long-term.”

Tax revenue dropped 11.6% from a year earlier in the six months through September. At the same time, support for individuals and businesses to get through the pandemic contributed to a 34% increase in day-to-day spending.

Public sector net debt now stands at 103.5% of annual economic output, the highest level since 1960, the ONS said.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said protecting jobs and businesses during the pandemic is “fiscally responsible” and the government will take the necessary steps to restore public finances once the economy recovers.

“Whilst it’s clear that the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on our public finances, things would have been far worse had we not acted in the way we did to protect millions of livelihoods.”