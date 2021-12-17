UK governing Conservatives suffer shock by-election loss

Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan, representing England’s third biggest party, overturned a Conservative majority of almost 23,000 votes from the last election to win Thursday’s contest. The election in North Shropshire, a rural area of northwest England, was called after the former Conservative member of Parliament resigned amid a corruption scandal.

The result will heap pressure on Johnson just two years after he was reelected with a seemingly unassailable 80-seat majority in Parliament. But his authority has been dented in recent weeks by allegations that he and his staff attended Christmas parties last year while the country was under lockdown, efforts to shield an ally from allegations of illegal lobbying and suggestions that he improperly accepted donations to fund the lavish refurbishment of his official residence.