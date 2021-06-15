UK fends off demands to give workers more virus support help

Following the announcement, unions joined business leaders to urge the Conservative government to compensate those affected by the delay, warning that it may tip many companies over the edge and lead to a sharp rise in unemployment. Figures Tuesday showed unemployment in the U.K. falling to 4.7% in April from 4.8% as the economy rebounded and pubs and shops reopened with restrictions.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said the government should delay asking businesses to contribute to the salary support program it has operated since March 2020 and retain the program for as long as it's needed.

Under the Job Retention Scheme, the government has been paying 80% of the salaries of those unable to work because of the restrictions. But beginning in July, that support goes down to 70% with firms contributing 10%. The scheme becomes less generous through the summer before it expires at the end of September.

“We can’t afford for more companies to go the wall, taking good jobs with them,” she said.

And the Confederation of British Industry urged the government to hold back on the planned tapering of tax relief for businesses and extend the commercial rent moratorium for the sectors most impacted.

“We must acknowledge the pain felt by businesses in hospitality, leisure and live events,” the CBI’s director-general Tony Danker said.

Cabinet Officer minister Michael Gove, a close ally to Johnson, appeared to indicate that no more financial help will be forthcoming, saying the support programs were created knowing that there could be delays out of lockdown. But he said he was “pretty confident” there wouldn't be another delay in lifting restrictions.

“It would require an unprecedented and remarkable alteration in the progress of the disease,” he told Sky News.

Johnson said health officials would use the reopening delay to drive up immunity levels, limiting the spread of the delta variant when restrictions are fully lifted.

He said the vaccination drive will accelerate and that by July 19, two-thirds of the U.K.'s adult population will have been offered two vaccine shots, including everyone over 50. He also said everyone over 18 will have been offered a jab by then.

As of Monday, around 62% of the British population had received one vaccine shot, while about 45% had got two.

An analysis from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines in the U.K.’s rollout are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant — 96% in the case of Pfizer and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab.

Scientists have generally welcomed the delay as it means the peak in the expected third wave of infections will be lower than it otherwise would have been.

“We’re at a critical point in the ongoing race between the virus and our vaccination program," said Imperial College epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson.

On Monday, the British government reported 7,742 new confirmed cases, one of the highest daily numbers since the end of February. The delta variant accounted for 90% of all new infections.

The opposition Labour Party has put the blame for the spread of the delta variant squarely on the Conservative government, saying it was too slow in imposing the strictest quarantines on all arrivals from India.

“They should have red-listed the delta variant, instead Boris Johnson showed it the red carpet,” said Jonathan Ashworth, Labour's health spokesman.

People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

