UK faces record rise in energy prices, adding to bill stress

He said the government will ease the pain by spreading the worst of the extra cost over time. Customers will get 200-pound ($271) discount on bills from October, which will be repaid in small instalments over the next few years. The majority of council tax payers will also get a 150-pound ($200) saving this year, Sunak said.

The combined measures will help most households cover about half of the extra energy costs, he said.

Ofgem's announcement adds to a cost-of-living crisis in the U.K., where food costs have been steadily rising and a tax increase is set to take effect in April. The Bank of England also raised interest rates again Thursday from 0.25% 0.5% to combat rising consumer prices.

Inflation in the country is at its highest in decades, currently standing at 5.4% as of December. The central bank has warned that can rise to 6% in April. Some analysts predict inflation could peak at close to 7% before falling later this year.