UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy

Sunak said government support programs have succeeded in mitigating the impact. The unemployment rate is now expected to peak at about 6.5%, rather than the 11.9% forecast last July, he said, citing estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility. The economy is forecast to grow 4% this year and 7.3% in 2022.

On Wednesday, Sunak announced plans to extend those support programs for six months. They include a furlough program, under which the government pays 80% of the wages for private employees unable to work during the pandemic, as well as grants for self-employed workers, a temporary increase in welfare payments and tax relief for businesses.

Looking to the future, Sunak said the government will in 2023 increase corporation tax to 25%, from the current rate of 19%, and freeze personal income tax thresholds, which will increase revenue as inflation boosts incomes.

But opposition leader Keir Starmer accused Sunak of failing to address deep-seated economic problems and banking on a “consumer spending blitz” to bail out the economy.

Starmer said the budget fails millions of key workers who are having their pay frozen, businesses swamped by debt, and families paying higher local property taxes.

“The central problem in our economy is a deep-rooted insecurity and inequality, and this budget isn’t the answer to that,” Starmer said. “So rather than the big, transformative budget that we needed, this budget simply papers over the cracks.”

Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s leader in Parliament, criticized Sunak for continuing a strategy of temporary support that leaves businesses and consumers unsure of the future.

The budget leaves Scottish voters with a clear choice as the SNP campaigns to hold a second referendum on independence from the U.K., Blackford said.

“For the people of Scotland, this budget comes at a critical moment of choice,” he said, echoing Sunak’s language. “Post-Brexit and post-pandemic, Scotland now has a choice of two futures: The long-term damage of Brexit and more Tory austerity cuts, or the opportunity to protect her place in Europe and to build a strong, fair and green recovery with independence.”

An animal rights activist dressed as a chicken with sign calling on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to tax meat, outside Downing Street in London Wednesday March 3, 2021. Sunak is expected to announce tax and spending projections to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament later Wednesday. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street, London, Wednesday March 3, 2021. Sunak is expected to announce tax and spending projections to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament later Wednesday. Sunak poses with Exchequer staff, down stairs from 2nd left, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Kemi Badenoch, Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman, Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen, Minister of State for Efficiency Theodore Agnew, PPS to Treasury Claire Coutinho, PPS to Chancellor James Cartledge, PPS to Chief Secretary Craig Williams and Government Whip and Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury David Rutley. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP) Credit: Toby Melville Credit: Toby Melville

Artist Kaya Mar holds up his painting depicting Chancellor Rishi Sunak near Downing Street in London, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce billions of pounds in tax cuts and spending increases to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth