UK, EU leaders to discuss Brexit, free trade talks

His British counterpart, David Frost, concurred saying in a statement that “familiar differences remain" on major problems and added he was “concerned that there is very little time now to resolve these issues ahead of the European Council (summit) on Oct. 15."

On the highly symbolic issue of fisheries and the sharing of catch quotas and fishing grounds, Frost said that “the gap between us is unfortunately very large and, without further realism and flexibility from the EU, risks being impossible to bridge."

Further highlighting the divisions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Britain’s plans announced this month to breach the legally-binding withdrawal agreement it signed with the EU to regulate trade on the island of Ireland and make sure peace is preserved there was a big blow.

“We’ve suffered a certain setback with the breaching of the agreement we reached on Northern Ireland. I have to say simply: that’s bitter.”

Barnier insisted it had made negotiations on the trade deal even more difficult. He said an efficient governance of any trade deal, already a major sticking point, “is naturally even more important following the U.K. government’s introduction of the Internal Market Bill, which breaches its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement."

The EU opened legal proceedings against Britain and EU Council President Charles Michel said after an EU summit that the 27 leaders were united that “the Withdrawal Agreement must be implemented in full. No question about that."

Still, the EU and the U.K. recognized talks had to continue if only because too much was at stake economically for both sides if there would be no deal at the end of the year.

“We want a deal, because we think it is better to have a deal as neighbors — also, on top of these COVID times with devastating impact on the economies, but not at any price," von der Leyen said of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's why Saturday's talks will be so important. The announcement came as their negotiators were winding up another weeklong session of detailed negotiations on issues from fisheries rights to state aid rules that should come in force once a Brexit transition period ends Dec. 31.

Little progress has been made on such a deal since the U.K. left the bloc at the end of January.

Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there is no agreement by the time of the next EU summit on Oct. 15. The EU sees a deadline at the end of the month, allowing for two months to get any deal through legislative approval.

U.K. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said there were still some “very significant issues” which needed to be resolved if they were to get an agreement.

“There isn’t very much time now so we are urging the EU to show flexibility and pragmatism in these final stages of the talks,” he told the BBC.

“We hope that we can move swiftly now to reach the kind of sensible trading that we would like to see," Jenrick said.

“Of course, as we have always said, that if that isn’t possible then we are perfectly content to see the transition period end and us to continue to trade on the same sort of arrangements" as many other nations that trade on rules set out by the World Trade Organization.

Danica Kirka and Pan Pylas in London, and Frank Jordans in Berlin, contributed to this report.

