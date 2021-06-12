UK-EU Brexit spat over N Ireland clouds G7 leaders summit

“We want the best possible relations with the UK. Both sides must implement what we agreed on. There is complete EU unity on this,” she said.

The EU is threatening legal action if the U.K. does not fully bring in the checks, which include a ban on chilled meats such as sausages from England, Scotland and Wales going to Northern Ireland starting next month.

It says Britain must fully implement the agreement, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, that the two sides agreed and ratified.

Britain accuses the bloc of taking a rigid approach to the rules and urged it to be more flexible in order to avoid what has been dubbed a “sausage war.” U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Saturday that if the EU continued to take a “bloody-minded and purist” approach, Britain would have to act to protect “the integrity of the U.K.”

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain said the U.K. wants the protocol to work but that it needs “radical changes.”

British officials say it’s unlikely the issue will be solved during the G-7 summit, which ends Sunday. But Blain said the two sides had agreed to keep talking.

Johnson “wants the EU to work with him to find an urgent compromise,” he said.

