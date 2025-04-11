UK economy enjoyed unexpected growth spurt in February before Trump tariff turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Official figures Friday showed that the British economy, the world's sixth-largest, enjoyed a growth spurt in February, the month before U.S. President Donald Trump started to roll out tariffs on imported goods.

The Office for National Statistics found that the British economy grew by 0.5% in February, ahead of market expectations for a more modest increase of 0.2%. It also revised up January's figure to no change from the previous estimate of a 0.1% decline.

Were these more normal times, hopes for the year ahead would be high. But the recent market turmoil prompted by Trump's tariff policies — and subsequent abrupt changes — is expected to lead to a downturn around the world, as businesses and consumers retrench in the face of the heightened economic uncertainty.