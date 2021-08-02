UK eases travel restrictions as industry lobbies for more

David and Susan Handfield were among the first beneficiaries of the new travel rules Monday, seeing their granddaughter Charlotta for the first time after she and her parents stepped off a flight from Berlin.

Charlotta was born in February but virus concerns and travel restrictions prevented her parents from bringing her to London until now. Her grandmother greeted her with a delicate kiss to the forehead at Heathrow Airport.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for quite a long time,'' said Susan Handfield, 70. “We only heard a week ago that they booked the flights.”

While the Handfields benefited from the rules change, other restrictions still prevent many people from flying. Travelers are required to take expensive PCR tests to prove they are virus-free and countries including the U.S. still bar foreign travelers from crossing their borders.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s chief executive, said the British government should allow most travelers to use cheaper lateral flow tests and work with countries like the U.S. to ease remaining travel restrictions. This is warranted by the U.K.’s successful vaccination program, he said.

Almost 89% of adults in Britain have received at least one dose of vaccine and 73% have been fully vaccinated.

“This is a good start, we are showing that the vaccine is our passport to freedom,’’ Holland-Kaye said. “Let’s be confident in the vaccines. Tests show they work against delta and beta variants. So let’s start to show the vaccination will get us back to our lives as they used to be.”

____

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption A woman runs to greet a child as passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Passengers are greeted by a child as they arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption A passenger arrives from a flight at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption The CEO of Heathrow Airport John Holland-Kaye gives a television interview at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Whilst giving a television interview, Karen Tyler wipes tears of happiness away after greeting her son Jonathan, who she's not seen for over a year and a half, as he arrives on a flight from Houston, Texas, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Mothers Debbie Greaves, center, and Karen Tyler, right, who don't know each other, wait to greet their sons arriving on different flights at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Children from the Mogul family, hold signs for their cousins as they wait for them to arrive on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption A man holds a sign as he greets his brother arriving on a flight at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption A reunited family are interviewed by the media after some of them arrived on a flight, at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Members of the Mogul family, a father hugs his daughter, who arrived with her son, bottom left, on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Members of the Mogul family are reunited as the grandfather carries his grandchildren, who arrived with their mother, third left, on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Members of the Mogul family, a father kisses his daughter, who arrived on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Members of the Mogul family are reunited as a grandfather embraces his granddaughter who arrived with her mother, top, on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S. at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Karen Tyler greets and kisses her son Jonathan, who she's not seen for over a year and a half as he arrives on a flight from Houston, Texas, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Debbie Greaves embraces her son Josh, who she's not seen for nine month as he arrives on a flight from Sweden, at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption Karen Tyler runs to hug her son Jonathan, who she's not seen for over a year and a half as he arrives on a flight from Houston, Texas, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham