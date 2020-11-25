UK cuts overseas aid after worst recession in over 300 years

The decision goes against the government's promise last year to maintain the aid target and drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, including within Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own Conservative Party.

Liz Sugg, a junior minister at the Foreign Office, quit in the wake of the decision, arguing that it “will diminish our power to influence other nations to do what is right.” She said it undermines Johnson's efforts to promote a “Global Britain” in the wake of the country's departure from the European Union earlier this year.

The U.K. is considered one of the world's leaders in development issues so the cut was met with dismay from anti-poverty campaigners.

“Cutting the U.K.’s lifeline to the world’s poorest communities in the midst of a global pandemic will lead to tens of thousands of otherwise preventable deaths," said Oxfam Chief Executive Danny Sriskandarajah.

Save the Children Chief Executive Kevin Watkins said the decision had “broken Britain's reputation for leadership on the world stage” ahead of its hosting of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby joined the chorus of disapproval, describing the cut as "shameful and wrong” and urging lawmakers “to reject it for the good of the poorest, and the U.K.’s own reputation and interest.”

In a sobering assessment that provided the backdrop to the cut, Sunak sought to balance ongoing support for the economy with a longer-term commitment to heal public finances after a stark deterioration.

“Our health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun,” he said.

Sunak said the government's independent economic forecasters are predicting that the British economy will shrink 11.3% this year, the “largest fall in output for more than 300 years.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility expects the economy to grow again next year as coronavirus restrictions are eased and hoped-for vaccines come on stream, though it warned that a failure to agree a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU would wipe 2 percentage points off growth next year.

Assuming a trade deal is secured by the year-end deadline, the agency is predicting growth of 5.5% in 2021 and 6.6% the following year. As a result the output lost during the pandemic won't have been recouped until the final quarter of 2022.

Sunak warned that the pandemic's cost will create long-term “scarring,” with the economy 3% smaller in 2025 than predicted in March, before the spring lockdown.

The massive fall in output this year has led to a huge increase in public borrowing as the government sought to cushion the blow and tax revenues fell. Sunak said the government has pumped 280 billion pounds into the economy to get through the pandemic. Public borrowing this fiscal year is set to hit 394 billion pounds, or 19% of national income, “the highest recorded level of borrowing in our peacetime history.”

He warned that underlying public debt is rising towards 100% of annual GDP.

“High as these costs are, the costs of inaction would have been far higher," he said. “But this situation is clearly unsustainable over the medium term.”

Sunak said the 1 million doctors and nurses in the National Health Service will get a pay rise next year, as will 2.1 million of the lowest paid workers in the public sector. However, he said pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be “paused” next year.

Sunak also announced extra money to support Johnson's program of investments in infrastructure across the U.K., particularly in the north of England, where the Conservatives won seats during the last general election. A new infrastructure bank will be headquartered there.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A person takes a photo of the skyline with the Shard building in the center, at sunset, from Greenwich Park in London, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

Britain's Chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance walk together on Victoria Street in Westminster, London, as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to the House of Commons for a strengthened three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions to replace the national lockdown in England and to pave the way for a limited relaxation at Christmas. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

A woman sits amid Christmas trees in Covent Garden, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for millions of people when a four-week lockdown in England comes to an end next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to attend Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Britain's Treasury chief is set to tell lawmakers later Wednesday that the deterioration in the public finances has been worse than at any time since wartime, but that now is not the time to announce widespread spending cuts and tax rises. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street to attend Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Britain's Treasury chief is set to tell lawmakers later Wednesday that the deterioration in the public finances has been worse than at any time since wartime, but that now is not the time to announce widespread spending cuts and tax rises. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britian's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, left, listens during a visit to Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital, where he met staff and was instructed on research techniques, to mark the announcement of his Spending Review, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jack Hill Credit: Jack Hill

Britian's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks, during a visit to Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital, where he met staff and was instructed on research techniques, to mark the announcement of his Spending Review, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jack Hill Credit: Jack Hill

Britian's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gestures during a visit to Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital, where he met staff and was instructed on research techniques, to mark the announcement of his Spending Review, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jack Hill Credit: Jack Hill

Britian's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gestures, during a visit to Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital, where he met staff and was instructed on research techniques, to mark the announcement of his Spending Review, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jack Hill Credit: Jack Hill

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers his one-year Spending Review in the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP) Credit: Jessica Taylor Credit: Jessica Taylor