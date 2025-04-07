Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UK court reveals Apple's fight against government order for backdoor access to encrypted cloud data

Apple is fighting a British government order for the iPhone maker to provide backdoor access to a cloud data privacy feature
FILE - The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)(

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)(
By KELVIN CHAN – Associated Press
47 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Apple is fighting a British government order for the iPhone maker to provide so-called backdoor access to its encrypted cloud storage service, a U.K. court confirmed on Monday.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal revealed the legal battle when it rejected a bid by Britain's Home Office to have the case heard in private.

Apple had said in February that it would stop offering its end-to-end encryption feature for British users after the government reportedly issued the demand, which raised fears of electronic spying by national security officials.

British media, citing unnamed sources, later reported that Apple was appealing the order but neither the company nor the British government have commented on the dispute.

The tribunal dismissed the Home Office's argument that the case should be held in secret, saying "bare details" such as the existence of the case and identities of the parties involved could be disclosed.

“We do not accept that the revelation of the bare details of the case would be damaging to the public interest or prejudicial to national security," two judges said, according to a summary of the ruling posted online.

British media organizations and civil liberty groups had asked the tribunal not to hold the case behind closed doors.

Apple declined to comment and referred inquiries to an earlier statement saying it was withdrawing its security option for users in the United Kingdom.

The feature, which has been available since 2022 and which users must opt in to, protects iCloud files, photos, notes and other data with end-to-end encryption when they’re stored in the cloud.

The dispute surfaced after the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources, that British security officials had issued the U.S. tech giant with a secret order requiring the creation of so-called backdoor access to view fully encrypted material.

The newspaper said the British government served Apple with what's known as a "technical capability notice" ordering it to provide access under a sweeping law called the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which has been dubbed the Snoopers' Charter.

The Home Office said in a statement that it does not comment on legal proceedings. “Nor do we comment on operational matters, including confirming or denying the existence of individual notices.”

The dispute has caught the attention of U.S. officials. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard wrote to members of Congress saying she has serious concerns about demand because it would violate Americans' rights and raise concerns about a foreign government pressuring a U.S.-based technology company.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Prince Andrew leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

Prince Andrew's damaged reputation led to links with Chinese man accused of spying, documents show

Law firms fear Trump orders could affect security clearances of lawyers who are military reservists

Canadian police say arrest made after man barricaded himself inside Parliament's east block

The Latest

FILE - The Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning, May 14, 2013. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Credit: AP

Justice Department seeks to restrict testimony of fired pardon attorney

7m ago

Swollen rivers are flooding towns in the US South after a prolonged deluge of rain

10m ago

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets plunge

11m ago

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says