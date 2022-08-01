UK court holds last-minute hearing in life support battle

Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, said doctors and judges should not have the final say about Archie’s treatment.

“Archie is my child,” she told the BBC. “It shouldn’t be anybody else’s decision but ours.”

The case is the latest in the U.K. that has pitted the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families. In several cases, including this one, the families have been backed by a religious pressure group, Christian Concern.

Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child. In such cases, the rights of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what’s best for their offspring.

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said “the plan to withdraw treatment will proceed unless the court directs otherwise.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with Archie’s family at this difficult time,” he said.