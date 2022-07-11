UK Conservatives jostle in crowded, testy leadership race

Many Conservatives are wary of leaving Johnson in office for too long, concerned a lame-duck leader is the last thing the country needs with war raging in Ukraine, food and energy price increases driving inflation to levels not seen in decades, and growing labor unrest. Some also worry Johnson — brought down by scandals over money, rule-breaking and his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against lawmakers — could do mischief even as a caretaker prime minister.

In the wide-open leadership contest, contenders are striving to set themselves apart from the perceived front-runner, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who so far has the backing of more than three dozen lawmakers.

Many have repudiated tax increases Sunak introduced to shore up U.K. finances battered by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit — a 1.25% income-tax rise for millions of workers, and an increase in corporation tax next year from 19% to 25%. Most candidates say they will scrap one or both.

“I want to cut all taxes,” said Hunt, who pledged to slash corporation tax to 15%. “The Treasury’s own numbers say that you’ll get half the money back that you invest in cutting corporation tax because of increased business activity.”

Truss said she would stat cutting taxes “from day one,” and Tugendhat said he would “lower taxes across every aspect of society.”

Sunak, whose resignation on Tuesday helped topple Johnson, has cast himself as the candidate of fiscal probity, and warned rivals not to tell the public “comforting fairy-tales” that will make the country worse off in the long run.

The internal party battle has already turned fractious, with rivals criticizing Sunak’s record as finance minister, and Zahawi, the current Treasury chief, having to fend off claims he was being investigated over his tax affairs.

Zahawi said he was being “smeared” and said he was unaware of any investigation by the tax office or other bodies.

“I’m not aware of this. I’ve always declared my taxes — I’ve paid my taxes in the U.K.,” he told Sky News.

Oddsmakers say Sunak is likely to be one of the final two contenders, but the race is likely to be highly unpredictable. Both Tugendhat, a former soldier on the party’s center-left, and right-wing rising star Badenoch have secured big-name support and could surprise more experienced rivals.

Johnson clung to power for months despite accusations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament about government office parties that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

He was fined by police for attending one of the parties — the first prime minister ever sanctioned for breaking the law in office — but went on to survive a no-confidence vote last month in Parliament, even though 41% of Conservative lawmakers tried to oust him.

But Johnson was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

