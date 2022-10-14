UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

“Specialist officers have now un-glued them and they have been taken into custody to a central London police station,” the force said in a statement.

A group of protesters from the same group later gathered at police headquarters and sprayed yellow paint over the rotating “New Scotland Yard” sign in front of it. Several also glued themselves to the road, blocking traffic. Police said 24 people were arrested.

Just Stop Oil has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

The wave of demonstrations comes as the British government opens a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change.

Credit: Just Stop Oil Credit: Just Stop Oil

Credit: Just Stop Oil Credit: Just Stop Oil

Credit: Just Stop Oil Credit: Just Stop Oil