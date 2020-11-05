UK bolsters economic support as England goes into lockdown

Like others in Europe, the U.K. has seen a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections recently. Johnson said the average daily number of new cases was now 22,398 against 9,716 a month ago. That's led to big increases in the number of people needing hospitalization, and in those dying. On Wednesday, the U.K. recorded another 492 virus-related deaths, the highest daily number since May, taking the overall death toll to 47,742, Europe's highest.

The Job Retention Scheme, which was introduced alongside the national lockdown in March and helped keep a lid on unemployment, was due to expire at the end of October and to be replaced by a less generous program. However, it was reinstated on Saturday when the government abruptly announced another lockdown for England to last until Dec. 2.

The lockdown will see millions of workers going idle once again as it requires all non-essential venues such as pubs, restaurants, and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers, to close. Support for self-employed workers was also made more generous.

“It’s clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support," Sunak told lawmakers.

The extension was welcomed as it relieves the pressure on firms in what would traditionally be the busiest time of the year — the run-up to Christmas.

“Hospitality is facing a tough winter, so this enhanced support is crucial and will safeguard jobs and help businesses to plan for more certain future,” said Kate Nicholls, CEO of the U.K. Hospitality lobby group.

The Bank of England estimates that the number of people on furlough will more than double in November to 5.5 million. At the height of the program, around 9 million workers, or around a third of the workforce, were on furlough.

The government had for months balked at calls for an extension, arguing it wasn't its role to support every job forever. It was no doubt also concerned about the program's cost, at over 40 billion pounds already.

While welcoming the move, the main opposition Labour Party said the delay in doing so generated uncertainty and prompted some firms to dismiss staff in recent weeks. The government said the scheme could be backdated so anyone on payroll on Sept. 23 but then made redundant can be re-employed.

“This cycle of bluster, denial and then running to catch up is costing jobs and causing chaos,” said Labour's economy spokeswoman, Anneliese Dodds.

Though the furlough program prevented mass unemployment, the jobless rate has edged up from a four-decade low of 3.8% to 4.5% during the pandemic. On Thursday, supermarket chain Sainsbury’s said it will shed around 3,500 jobs as part of plans to permanently close its meat, fish and deli counters, as well as some of its Argos standalone stores.

The extension came as the Bank of England warned that the British economy will contract a further 2% in the fourth quarter and faces an “unusually uncertain” outlook. However, it laid out the hope that a recession — widely defined as two straight quarters of contraction — may be avoided.

Its nine-member policymaking panel increased the bank's bond-buying program to ensure banks carry on lending. The stimulus was bigger than the 100 billion pounds anticipated in financial markets. The Monetary Policy Committee also unanimously kept the bank’s main interest rate at the record low of 0.1%.

“We believe there is value in acting quickly and strongly to support the economy and avoid the risks of any short-term disruption,” Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said.

___

Danica Kirka contributed to this report.

A person walks behind a coronavirus advice sign near the Houses of Parliament, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A person wearing a face mask walks past a closed tourist ticket hut at the northern end of Westminster Bridge in fog, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, stand shrouded in fog, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A view of the M5 motorway in what should be rush hour, near junction 8 at the start of a four week national lockdown for England, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (David Davies/PA via AP) Credit: David Davies Credit: David Davies

People walk over Westminster Bridge backdropped by the River Thames and a scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, shrouded in fog, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A person walk in fog over one of the pedestrian Golden Jubilee Bridges, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

People sit talking near the statue of Winston Churchill and the scaffolded Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, shrouded in fog, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A man bleeds from his head after being apprehended by police at 'The Million Mask March', an annual event described as a march "against austerity, the infringement of rights, war crimes, corrupt politicians and to reinstate liberty", gathers in central London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The march was taking place on the same day national lockdown rules come into force as Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A man bleeds from his head after being apprehended by police at 'The Million Mask March', an annual event described as a march "against austerity, the infringement of rights, war crimes, corrupt politicians and to reinstate liberty", gathers in central London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The march was taking place on the same day national lockdown rules come into force as Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing on coronavirus, in Downing Street, London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, Britain is joining large swaths of Europe in imposing new restrictions to save the health care system from being overwhelmed. England-wide, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items such as books and sneakers will have to close Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Christmas lights shine on the nearly empty shopping mile in Oxford Street on the day lockdown measures came into force in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.Britain is joining large swaths of Europe in imposing new restrictions to save the health care system from being overwhelmed. England-wide, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items such as books and sneakers will have to close Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Christmas lights shine on the nearly empty shopping mile in Oxford Street on the day lockdown measures came into force in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.Britain is joining large swaths of Europe in imposing new restrictions to save the health care system from being overwhelmed. England-wide, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items such as books and sneakers will have to close Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein