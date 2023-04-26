UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

“This means that it is vital that we protect competition in this emerging and exciting market,” he said.

Microsoft said it was disappointed and signaled it wasn't ready to give up.

“We remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal,” President Brad Smith said in a statement. He said the watchdog's decision “rejects a pragmatic path to address competition concerns" and discourages tech innovation and investment in the United Kingdom.

“We’re especially disappointed that after lengthy deliberations, this decision appears to reflect a flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works,” Smith said.

Activision also fired back, saying it would "work aggressively with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal."

Regulators had dropped concerns last month that the deal would hurt console gaming, saying it wouldn't benefit Microsoft to make Call of Duty exclusive to its Xbox console.

The watchdog said Wednesday that it reviewed Microsoft’s proposals to ease competition concerns “in considerable depth” but found those solutions would require its oversight, whereas preventing the merger would allow cloud gaming to develop without intervention.

Microsoft already has a strong position in the cloud computing market and regulators concluded that if the deal went through, it would reinforce the company’s advantage by giving it control of key game titles.