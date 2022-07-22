UK blames France as travelers face hours-long port delays

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister said the port had declared a “critical incident."

“We’ve been badly let down this morning by the French border," he said, urging travelers to “consider holding off heading for the port at this point in time until more is known."

By Friday afternoon, port authorities said more French staff had arrived “and traffic is slowly beginning to move, but it will take some time to clear the backlog.”

Turkish truck driver Muhammet Turker said he began queuing in his rig at Dover on Thursday evening and was still waiting 16 hours later.

“I’ve been in something like this before, but this is the worst," he said.

Ferry operator P&O urged travelers to “arrive prepared for a prolonged wait. Carry snacks and additional water with you.”

Protesters against high fuel prices also held rolling roadblocks Friday on routes to southwest England, a popular holiday destination, although police said these did not cause significant traffic problems.

The problems follow days of travel disruption on Britain's railways after a heat wave brought record-smashing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures to the U.K., buckling rails and starting fires.

Rail workers also staged nationwide strikes last month in a dispute over pay and conditions, and plan more walkouts next week.

Air travel has also been hit, in Britain and around the world, as airlines and airports struggle to cope with the return of mass travel following two years of pandemic disruptions.

Combined Shape Caption A man cycles with a suitcase past traffic Jams as many families embark on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales, in Dover, England, Friday July 22, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller

Combined Shape Caption Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover as families embarking on summer getaways at the start of school holidays have been warned by ferry operators to expect delays of several hours at the border, in Folkestone, Kent, England, Thursday July 21, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller