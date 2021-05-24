ajc logo
X

UK Black activist critical in hospital after shooting

Sasha Johnson, center, is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her head, a statement from her political party, Taking the Initiative Party, has said. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Sasha Johnson, center, is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to her head, a statement from her political party, Taking the Initiative Party, has said. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Sasha Johnson has played leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain

LONDON — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition Monday in a London hospital after being shot.

The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, was shot in the head Sunday. Police and a friend said it did not appear to be a targeted attack, though the party said Johnson had received “numerous death threats” related to her activism.

The party said Johnson was “a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.”

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called to reports of gunshots in the Peckham area of the city just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said the shooting took place near a house where a party was taking place.

ExploreGeorge Floyd’s family holds rally, march in brother’s memory

The police statement said a 27-year-old woman was in a hospital in critical condition after being shot. It did not identify her but said “there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before this incident.”

“As far as we are aware, she was at a party. There was a rival gang that may have heard about someone being in that party that they didn't feel quite comfortable with or trusted and so they resorted to driving past and shooting into the garden, and one of those shots obviously hit Sasha Johnson. But I don't believe she was the intended victim."

- Imarn Ayton, Sasha Johnson's friend

Detectives have appealed for witnesses and have not made any arrests.

A friend, Imarn Ayton, said she did not believe Johnson was the intended target.

“As far as we are aware, she was at a party,” she told the BBC. “There was a rival gang that may have heard about someone being in that party that they didn’t feel quite comfortable with or trusted and so they resorted to driving past and shooting into the garden, and one of those shots obviously hit Sasha Johnson.

“But I don’t believe she was the intended victim.”

Like other countries, Britain has faced an uncomfortable reckoning with race since the death of George Floyd, a Black American, at the knee of a U.S. policeman in May 2020 sparked anti-racism protests around the world.

ExplorePHOTOS: Nation, world mark year since George Floyd's death

Large crowds at Black Lives Matter protests across the U.K. called on the government and institutions to face up to the legacy of the British Empire and the country’s extensive profits from the slave trade. Johnson was a speaker at rallies last summer and is a leader of the newly founded, Black-led Taking the Initiative Party.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top