UK bans TikTok on government phones on security grounds

Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden told Parliament that the ban will apply to work phones and other devices used by government ministers and civil servants. The ban does not apply to personal phones and devices.

The U.S. government mandated last month that employees of federal agencies have to delete TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices. Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states had already banned the app. The European Union, Belgium and others have also temporarily banned the app from employee phones.