UK backs CureVac effort to make vaccine for COVID variants

CureVac said its collaboration with the U.K. will support both the vaccines it is developing with GSK as well as another vaccine candidate it is developing with Bayer that is already in human trials.

Authorities in England this week launched house-to-house coronavirus testing in targeted communities in a bid to snuff out a variant first discovered in South Africa before it spreads widely and undermines a nationwide vaccination program.

Public health officials are concerned about the variant because it contains a mutation of the virus’ characteristic spike protein targeted by existing vaccines. The mutation may mean the vaccines offer less protection against the variant.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak