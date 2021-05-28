UK authorizes use of J&J vaccine as virus cases edge up

The U.K. has seen a modest uptick in new cases in recent days as a result of the variant identified in India, which is considered to be more transmissible than the previously dominant strain of the virus.

On Thursday, the country reported 3,542 new confirmed cases, its highest daily total since April 12. The number of cases remains well below the close to 70,000 recorded in mid-January, during the peak of the second wave.

Concerns are mounting that the next scheduled easing of lockdown restrictions in England on June 21 will have to be delayed if case numbers continue to rise. While the most vulnerable people should have vaccine protection, there are worries the virus could spread widely among younger adults and that many will end up needing to go to the hospital.

An electronic notice board advises local people about the coronavirus in the town centre of Bolton, England, Tuesday May 25, 2021. The British government on Tuesday is facing accusations of introducing local lockdowns by stealth after it published new guidelines for eight areas in England including Bolton, that it says are hotspots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

