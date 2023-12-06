UK authorities make arrest following investigation into the sale of unapproved jet engine parts

Authorities in London have arrested one person as they investigate the sale of unapproved aircraft parts that have turned up in the fleets of several major airlines.

The U.K. Serious Fraud Office said Wednesday that the arrest and seizure of material came during a raid of an address in London.

The agency said that it launched a new investigation into fraud at London-based AOG Technics Ltd., which for several years has supplied aircraft businesses with parts for popular jet engines produced by CFM International.