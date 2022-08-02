BreakingNews
U.S. job openings slid to 10.7 million in June
ajc logo
X

UK authorities charge man arrested at castle with crossbow

National & World News
26 minutes ago
British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to “injure or alarm” Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to “injure or alarm” Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged under the Treason Act after allegedly being caught with a crossbow on the palace grounds.

Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty.” That is an offense under section 2 of the Treason Act of 1842. He has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Chail is in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 17.

Editors' Picks
List: Class 6A picks up 21 teams, loses 20 others4h ago
Sheriff: Gordon County deputies shoot, kill man during undercover drug bust
1h ago
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled; decision linked to state gun laws
22h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs mourn death of football great Lars Tate
1h ago
Republicans back fake elector for Georgia state Senate
1h ago
The Latest
US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
6m ago
Somalia names former al-Shabab deputy a government minister
7m ago
BP earnings soar as energy firm profits from rising prices
8m ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top