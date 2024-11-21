UK and France open bribery and corruption probe into French defense firm Thales

LONDON (AP) — British and French authorities have opened a probe into France-based defense group Thales for suspected bribery and corruption.

In a statement Thursday, Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it hoped the joint probe with France's Parquet National Financier will further reinforce their cooperation against international corruption.

“Working collaboratively with our international partners is a crucial factor in the fight against international corruption and with this case I hope to reinforce the SFO and PNF’s long-standing relationship, built on mutual cooperation and shared success," said Nick Ephgrave, director of the Serious Fraud Office. “We will together rigorously pursue every avenue in our investigation into these serious allegations.”