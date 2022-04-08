UK airport warns COVID-related delays could last months

“Despite our efforts since last autumn, the tight labour market around the airport has meant we have just not been able to hire people quickly enough to establish a full-strength team,” he said.

He said departing passengers should arrive three hours before their flights to be sure of having enough time.

Civil Aviation Authority Chief Executive Richard Moriarty told airlines they must set “deliverable” schedules and “have the necessary level” of staff.

In a letter, he said the delays and cancelations were “not just distressing for affected consumers but have the potential to impact confidence levels across the industry.”

EasyJet said earlier this week that the number of crew illnesses was more than double normal levels because of high COVID-19 infection rates across Europe.

British Airways said many of its cancellations include flights that were cut when it decided last month to shorten its schedule until the end of May to boost reliability amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Infections across the U.K. have soared again with the rapid spread of the more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant, reaching record levels last week when official figures showed about 1 in 13 people had the virus.

The Easter school holidays are the first time many families in Britain have booked trips abroad after two years of pandemic restrictions. All remaining virus measures, including mandatory self-isolation for those infected and testing requirements for international travel, were scrapped in February and March.