UK airport staff plan Christmas walkout, joining strike wave

It has promised since 2019 to pass legislation compelling train companies to maintain minimum service levels during strikes, though the bill is stalled in Parliament.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was considering more “tough new laws.”

“If the union leaders continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public,” Sunak said in the House of Commons.

The prime minister's spokesman, Max Blain, said government officials were discussing new powers, but he would not say what they were considering.

Frances O’Grady, leader of the Trades Union Congress, a union umbrella group, said “public sector workers would love to be able to deliver minimum service levels. But 12 years of Conservative cuts and mismanagement have left our public services falling apart at the seams.”

“Rather than attempting cheap political potshots, the government should be getting around the table and negotiating with unions about pay,” she said.

