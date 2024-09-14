Nation & World News

Ugandan Olympic athlete who died after her partner set her on fire gets a military funeral

Thousands of mourners in Uganda have been paying their respects to Rebecca Cheptegei
Members of the public gather for a funeral service of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the public gather for a funeral service of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)
By PATRICK ONEN and RODNEY MUHUMUZA – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

BUKWO, Uganda (AP) — Thousands of mourners in Uganda paid their respects Saturday to Rebecca Cheptegei, the Olympic athlete who died last week in Kenya after her partner set her on fire. The military funeral took place in a remote town near the Kenyan border.

Military officers played a prominent role in the funeral because Cheptegei held the rank of sergeant in Uganda's army, said military spokesman Brig. Felix Kulayigye, adding that she deserved a “gun salute that befits her rank."

Athletes, family members and others delivered their eulogies before thousands in a sports field in the district of Bukwo. Many condemned domestic violence.

Cheptegei, who was 33, was buried at her father's homestead.

She died after her body suffered 80% burns in the attack by Dickson Ndiema, who doused her in gasoline at her home in western Kenya's Trans-Nzoia County on Sept. 3. Ndiema sustained 30% burns on his body and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to a report filed by the local chief, they quarreled over a piece of land the athlete bought in Kenya.

The horrific gasoline attack shocked many and strengthened calls for the protection of female runners facing exploitation and abuse in the East African country.

Cheptegei’s body was returned to Uganda on Friday in a somber procession following a street march by dozens of activists in the western Kenyan town of Eldoret who demanded an end to violence against female athletes.

Cheptegei is the fourth female athlete to have been killed by her partner in Kenya in a worrying pattern of gender-based violence in recent years. Kenya's high rates of violence against women have prompted several marches this year.

Ugandan officials have condemned the attack, demanding justice for Cheptegei. First lady Janet Museveni, who also serves as Uganda’s education and sports minister, described the attack as “deeply disturbing.”

Don Rukare, chairman of the National Council of Sports of Uganda, said in a statement on X that the attack was “a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete.”

Four in 10 women, or an estimated 41% of dating or married Kenyan women, have experienced physical or sexual violence perpetrated by their current or most recent partner, according to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey.

Many Ugandan athletes train across the border in Kenya, an athletics powerhouse with better facilities. Some of the region’s best runners train together at a high-altitude center in Kenya’s west.

Cheptegei competed in the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics, finishing in 44th place, less than a month before the attack. She had represented Uganda at other competitions.

Muhumuza reported from Kampala, Uganda.

Members of Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) stand at the casket of their colleague Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Koriny Cheptegei, ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) carry the coffin of their colleague Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Koriny Cheptegei, ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the public gather for a funeral service of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

FILE -Rebecca Cheptegei, competes at the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

Members of the Uganda People's Defense Force carry the casket of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda, on Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the Uganda People's Defense Force carry the casket of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda, on Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the Uganda People's Defense Force pay their respects at the funeral of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda, on Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the Uganda People's Defense Force carry the casket of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda, Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the Uganda People's Defense Force carry the casket of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ahead of her burial in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda, on Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the Uganda People's Defense Force pay their respects at the funeral of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei as her casket is lowered into the grave in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda, on Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

Members of the Uganda People's Defense Force lower the casket of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei into the grave in Kapkoros, Bukwo District, Uganda, on Saturday, Sept. 14. 2024. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)

