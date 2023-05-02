BreakingNews
Greenwood acquires digital banking services rival
X

Ugandan lawmakers pass new version of tough anti-gay bill

National & World News
By RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Ugandan lawmakers have passed a new version of an anti-gay bill that removes a clause which appeared to criminalize identifying as LGBTQ

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan lawmakers on Tuesday passed a new version of an anti-gay bill that removes a clause which appeared to criminalize identifying as LGBTQ.

President Yoweri Museveni last month returned the bill back to the national assembly, asking for changes that differentiate between identifying as LGBTQ and actually engaging in homosexual acts.

Homosexuality is already illegal in the East African country under a colonial-era law criminalizing sex acts “against the order of nature.” The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment.

The new law prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality," which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

A suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be jailed for 14 years and the offense of “attempted homosexuality” is punishable by up to 10 years, according to the bill.

Although the law would no longer criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ, jail terms of up to 20 years are proposed for those who advocate or promote the rights of LGBTQ people.

The bill passed by lawmakers on Tuesday will return to Museveni, who can sign or veto it. It was not immediately clear what other changes lawmakers made to the bill in a lengthy plenary session in the capital, Kampala.

Museveni is under pressure from the international community to veto the legislation.

The U.S. has warned of economic consequences if the legislation is enacted, and a group of U.N. experts described the bill previously passed by lawmakers as “an egregious violation of human rights.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain 43m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING: Greenwood acquires digital banking services rival
14m ago

Credit: RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX

Writers strike begins as talks close without resolution at deadline
1h ago

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
31m ago

AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
31m ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Dutch plan to cut nitrogen emissions gets EU green light
23m ago
On board a Philippine patrol in contested South China Sea
43m ago
Inside the Met Gala: A furry feline star, a tardy Cinderella
1h ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
23h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
21h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top