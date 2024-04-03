BreakingNews
Severe weather threat over; windy, much colder weather on the way
Nation & World News

Ugandan court rejects bid to nullify anti-gay law that provides for the death penalty in some cases

Uganda’s constitutional court has upheld an anti-gay law that allows the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”
9 minutes ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda's constitutional court on Wednesday upheld an anti-gay law that allows the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality."

President Yoweri Museveni signed the bill into law in May last year. The law is supported by many in the East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.

Activists had contested the law in court, but the judges declined to overturn it in their ruling.

The law defines “aggravated homosexuality” as cases of homosexual relations involving a minor and other categories of vulnerable people, or when the perpetrator is infected with HIV. A suspect convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be imprisoned for up to 14 years, and the offense of “attempted homosexuality” is punishable by up to 10 years.

Homosexuality was already illegal in Uganda under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity “against the order of nature.” The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment.

The United Nations expressed deep concern when the new law was passed, with the U.N. Human Rights Office calling it ”a recipe for systematic violations of the rights” of LGBTQ+ people and others.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the law “a tragic violation of universal human rights — one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country.”

Homosexuality is criminalized in more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries. Some Africans see it as behavior imported from abroad and not a sexual orientation.

Editors' Picks

FIRST LOOK
Qcells begins producing solar panels at new Georgia plant55m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

First prefab section of Concourse D expansion to be transported to airport
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Young Thug trial judge: Pick up the pace or I’ll hold court on weekends

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

OPINION: I quit teaching. Here’s what parents need to know to stop the exodus
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

OPINION: I quit teaching. Here’s what parents need to know to stop the exodus
1h ago

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Workers had little warning as Maryland bridge collapsed, raising concerns over safety...
6m ago
Officials have a plan to end years of monkey mayhem in a central Thai city
21m ago
Inflation has slid again in Europe. What that means for interest rates
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary
DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle city of Rome water supply case
Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race