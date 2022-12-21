Ugandan court charges US couple in case of foster child

The prosecution told the court the couple had been staying with three foster children, including the boy. The other two children are now in the care of the police.

The case has an element of child trafficking because the couple was allegedly keeping and using the children to solicit money from donors, said Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango.

It’s not clear what the couple was doing in Uganda because they didn’t have work permits, he said.

The law allows foreigners in Uganda to have foster children, Onyango said.