Uganda accuses Facebook of 'interfering' in tense polls

Wanyama charged that Facebook had blocked the accounts of Museveni's mobilizers, especially those who communicate in the local Luganda language.

Among those affected is a singer known as Full Figure, who is a well-known campaigner for Museveni, he said.

Some of the blocked Ugandan accounts campaigned harshly against presidential challenger Wine. The 38-year-old Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has fired the imagination of many across Africa as he tries to unseat Museveni, who has deployed the military to prevent what he sees as opposition attempts to create civil unrest that could cause regime change. Wine's rallies are often disrupted by police, sometimes violently.

Wine and other opposition figures have called the 76-year-old Museveni a dictator. Museveni has accused Wine of being an agent of “outsiders, homosexuals and others who don’t like the stability and independence of Uganda.”

Wine, a popular singer before he won a seat in parliament, has attracted national attention as the beret-wearing leader of a movement known as “People Power.” He has been arrested many times and sometimes beaten in the past year for alleged offenses such as disobeying lawful orders. He has not been convicted of any charges.

Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986. He has defied many calls for his retirement, saying he has been elected many times by Ugandans who love him.

Ugandan polls are often marred by allegations of rigging. The country has never seen a peaceful transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1962.

