X
Dark Mode Toggle

UFC to expand into Mexico with new training facility

National & World News
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The UFC has announced it will open a multimillion-dollar, 32,000-square-foot MMA training facility in Mexico City late this year

The UFC will open a multimillion-dollar, 32,000-square-foot MMA training facility in Mexico City late this year, the organization announced Tuesday morning.

“Some of the greatest athletes in combat sports history have come from Mexico,” UFC President Dana White said in a statement. “Our teams at the (Las Vegas Performance Institute) are the best in the world at what they do, and we know that by making the resources and training available in the country, Mexico can become one of the greatest sources of MMA talent in the world. This is a massive opportunity for the sport of MMA and for athletes throughout Latin America.”

This will be the third such institute. The first opened in Las Vegas in 2017 and is about the same size as the one that will be constructed in Mexico. College and professional athletes have used that facility for their workouts as well as those in the UFC.

A 93,000-square-foot facility opened in Shanghai in 2019 and serves as a training magnet for those in China and throughout Asia.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Bruna Prado

Credit: Bruna Prado

Credit: Bruna Prado

Credit: Bruna Prado

Credit: Bruna Prado

Credit: Bruna Prado

Editors' Picks

Credit: Notre Dame

Downer seasons for Georgia Tech and permanent partner Notre Dame1h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen excited to work with Grady Jarrett
3h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
18h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta United’s Pineda excited about new centerback Luis Abram
18h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta United’s Pineda excited about new centerback Luis Abram
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Led by Max Fried, Braves should once again have stellar starting rotation
The Latest

Credit: AP

Court says South Korea responsible for Vietnam War massacre
14m ago
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year
19m ago
Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

State of the Union: How to watch
2h ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top