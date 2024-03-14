BreakingNews
Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins
Nation & World News

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman from hospital bed: 'I'm the happiest man in the world'

UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Mark Coleman says he is “the happiest man in the world.”
FILE - UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman gestures during the weigh-in ahead of his UFC 109 fight against Randy Couture Friday, Feb. 5, 2010, in Las Vegas. Former UFC champion Mark Coleman was airlifted to a hospital and was “battling for his life” after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio this week, his daughter said on Instagram. Morgan Coleman posted Tuesday night, March 12, 2024, that her father went into the burning house several times and was able to bring out his mother and father. (Neil Davidson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman gestures during the weigh-in ahead of his UFC 109 fight against Randy Couture Friday, Feb. 5, 2010, in Las Vegas. Former UFC champion Mark Coleman was airlifted to a hospital and was “battling for his life” after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio this week, his daughter said on Instagram. Morgan Coleman posted Tuesday night, March 12, 2024, that her father went into the burning house several times and was able to bring out his mother and father. (Neil Davidson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
1 hour ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Mark Coleman called himself "the happiest man in the world" as he embraced members of his family from a hospital bed.

Coleman was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio this week, according to daughter Morgan Coleman. On Thursday, an emotional video was posted to Mark Coleman's Instagram.

"I swear to God, I’m so lucky,” Coleman said in the video. “I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside, but I went back and got them. I can’t believe it.”

Morgan Coleman had posted that her father went into the burning house several times and was able to bring out his mother and father. Coleman said at the time that her 59-year-old father was "battling for his life after this heroic act."

He was unable to rescue a dog, Hammer, from the fire.

“I got them (his parents) but couldn't find Hammer,” Coleman said in the video.

A post on X from UFC writer Jonathan Snowden showed massive damage to the house.

Coleman, form Fremont, Ohio, was UFC's first heavyweight champion in 1997 when he defeated Dan Severn. He won 16 of 26 fights over his 14-year career and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

Coleman was an amateur wrestler before his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career, winning an NCAA title at Ohio State in 1988 and competing at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Another of Coleman’s daughters, Kenzie, said on Instagram that Hammer woke her father up with his barking.

Morgan Coleman has organized a gofundme.com site for her father, raising more than $70,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Desmond Ridder traded to Arizona for wide receiver Rondale Moore
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Senate chairman denies critics of Georgia water bill chance to speak
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Senate chairman denies critics of Georgia water bill chance to speak
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

In a first, Vice President Harris tours Minnesota clinic that performs abortions
5m ago
Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he's putting together investor group to buy...
9m ago
US military chief tours arms plants with GOP lawmakers to show that Ukraine aid boosts...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
6h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do