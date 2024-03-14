UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman from hospital bed: 'I'm the happiest man in the world'

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — UFC Hall of Famer and former champion Mark Coleman called himself "the happiest man in the world" as he embraced members of his family from a hospital bed.

Coleman was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio this week, according to daughter Morgan Coleman. On Thursday, an emotional video was posted to Mark Coleman's Instagram.

"I swear to God, I’m so lucky,” Coleman said in the video. “I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside, but I went back and got them. I can’t believe it.”