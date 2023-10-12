UEFA postpones Israel's game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroad

UEFA has postponed Israel’s European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
33 minutes ago

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has postponed Israel’s European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday.

The decision by European soccer's governing body — following Hamas’ surprise attack — adds to a fixture backlog.

UEFA said in a statement Thursday that the game in Pristina cannot be played "because the Israeli authorities currently do not allow their national team to travel abroad."

Israel is now two games behind schedule in a tight qualifying group where it is competing with Switzerland and Romania for the top-two spots. Two teams advance to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Israel was scheduled to host group leader Switzerland on Thursday in Tel Aviv and that game was postponed late Sunday. It will now be played Nov. 15 though it is unclear if Israel can safely host games.

Israel now is due to play three Euro 2024 qualifiers in the one-week international break next month designed for just two games.

A home game for Israel against Romania on Nov. 18 — intended to be played in Jerusalem — has shaped as decisive for the final standings.

The delayed Kosovo-Israel game could prevent UEFA making the qualifying playoffs draw on Nov. 23 as scheduled.

Israel will go to the playoffs even if it finishes third in the qualifying group because last year it topped a Nations League group in the second tier.

Israel has never played at the finals of a European Championship tournament. Israel started playing in the competition as a UEFA member in Euro 1996 qualifying.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested after 3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb animal shelter plagued by repeated issues
53m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Atlanta artist’s ‘Praise House’ honors history and healing
53m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Attacks bring out support for Israel, Palestinians on Georgia campuses
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Attacks bring out support for Israel, Palestinians on Georgia campuses
8h ago

Credit: TNS

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Inside Atlanta’s hip-hop business infrastructure
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian President Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on a rare trip abroad
9m ago
Musk's X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, CEO says
22m ago
Palestinians rush to buy food and struggle under strikes as Israel readies possible...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Famous Atlantans share where they turn for local comfort food
Fulton County to pay $90 bonuses to celebrate its 90% graduation rate
15h ago
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top