Breaking: Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
Nation & World News

UEFA investigating Jude Bellingham over possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game

England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia
England's Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Jude Bellingham (10) celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Updated 6 minutes ago

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.

UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring an acrobatic stoppage-time equalizer before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

Bellingham's overhead kick with about 80 seconds left in the game saved England from a humiliating exit in the first knockout round.

If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday. However, judging by similar cases in the past, the England and Real Madrid midfielder is likely to escape with a fine if he is disciplined.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course,” the European soccer body said in a statement.

Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to deny suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Five years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo — who was then playing for Juventus — and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone were each fined 20,000 euros ($22,700) by UEFA for making obscene gestures during the Champions League round of 16 matchup between the two teams.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - England's Jude Bellingham gestures after scoring his side's first goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates with Harry Kane, right, after scoring his side's first goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

England's Jude Bellingham, centre right, scores his side's first goal with an overhead kick during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates at the end of the round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

New DeKalb CEO-elect prepares transition team

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday

Credit: TNS

OPINION
AJC Editorial Board: It’s time for Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch
2h ago

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Four themes that define the Atlanta area housing market
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jurors in Karen Read trial again say they are deadlocked. Judge tells them to continue...
5m ago
Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election...
5m ago
Hurricane Beryl takes aim at southeastern Caribbean as a powerful Category 4 storm
5m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular