UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Security will be increased field-side to stop fans getting to players at the European Championship after the problem peaked when at least six fans tried to get selfie photos with Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA said Sunday “additional safety measures will be deployed” in the 10 stadiums in Germany, though no details were revealed of the updated plan to stop intruders who face criminal prosecution.

“Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass,” UEFA said.